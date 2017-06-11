A Saskatoon, Canada, bride hands her bouquet to her best friend in a surprise wedding reception proposal arranged with her friend’s boyfriend.
June 11, 2017

Instead of tossing bouquet, bride hands it to her best friend. ‘Turn around,’ she says

By Don Sweeney

Photographer Ross Dance calls it “one of the most beautiful and unselfish things I’ve ever witnessed shooting weddings.”

In an post on Instagram, Dance says he recently photographed a wedding in Saskatoon, Canada, in which the bride, Jessica Krayno, teamed up with her best friend’s boyfriend to arrange a surprise proposal at the reception.

Instead of tossing the bouquet, Krayno turned around, walked over to her friend and told her to turn around. Her friend’s boyfriend was waiting on one knee with a ring for her.

 

On her own Instagram account, Krayno says she doesn’t think people need to be “greedy about love.” While staging a proposal at someone else’s wedding may normally be an etiquette no-no, Krayno says she didn’t have a second thought.

“My best friend was starting her love story – I didn’t even think about that being me giving up my day,” Krayno said. “I have love and I want people close to me to have love too.”

