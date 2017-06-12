Teenager accused of stealing bicycle has ‘I am a thief’ tattooed on his forehead

Vigilante justice in Brazil took an extremely dark turn recently, as a video posted to social media showed a teenage boy, tied up, getting tattooed with the words “I am a thief and loser” written in Portuguese on his forehead.
The video, which was posted by the boy’s family and others on social media, according to media reports, contains content viewers may find graphic and disturbing. In it, the teenager is taunted by the men who bound him and is forced to display the large, capital letters on his forehead, according to AFP. The incident took place in a city near Sao Paulo.
According to CNN, the boy had allegedly tried to steal a bicycle when he was caught by a local tattoo artist. The artist and his neighbor have since both been arrested are facing charges of torture, which in Brazil is considered such a heinous crime that those accused of it cannot be released on bail.
According to local media reports, the teenager and his family say he was not stealing the bicycle but was drunk and grabbed onto the bike to steady himself. The family also says he suffers from a drug addiction.
“Many people shared the image of him and made judgments without knowing the facts. He did not do anything that was said and spread on the internet,” a family lawyer told AFP.
Vigilantism, however, is common in Brazil, where the police are often perceived as ineffective or corrupt. According to the New York Times, vigilante justice results in one attempted lynching per day, with many coming in the state of Sao Paolo where the most recent incident occurred.
The tattoo artist and his friend who were arrested reportedly told authorities that they were motivated by a desire to “teach the boy and all thieves a lesson,” per CNN.
Forced tattooing is relatively uncommon in the U.S., but it has been used in some instances of domestic violence to threaten and harass women, according to CBS News.
'I am a thief': Brazilian tattoo artist brands young thief's forehead to teach him a lesson https://t.co/S7gZPM6yA8 pic.twitter.com/d3hTIIAXZo— The Straits Times (@STcom) June 12, 2017
