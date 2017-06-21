Video of mom demanding a white doctor for her son has Canada outraged – and worried

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:44 WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath Pause 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:22 Bus-riding dog is the shiznit 2:32 Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year 3:00 Students talk about recent events at The Evergreen State College 1:28 Kindergarteners take down cops again in tug-of-war rematch 0:45 Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn 1:32 Fateful phone call left mother in disbelief 0:24 Accident on Highway 16 1:30 Commuters in Sumner to get new parking option Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Footage of a woman requesting a “white doctor without brown teeth” at a clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, has caused controversy. The woman says “being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” before being confronted over her behavior and language by other people at the clinic. YouTube/Hitesh Bhardwaj via Storyful

