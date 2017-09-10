Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

More Videos

UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersens post game opening statement after Montana win

Pause
PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men' 0:54

PLU professor argues classics study more than 'discipline of dead white men'

Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief 1:18

Family tells court about Bonney Lake woman fatally shot by neighbor aiming at car thief

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in 3:07

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' readiness for Packers, how Sheldon Richardson is fitting in

Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend 1:22

Bonney Lake teen sentenced for crash that killed best friend

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments

UW wide receiver Dante Pettis on his seventh career punt return for a TD against Montana 0:52

UW wide receiver Dante Pettis on his seventh career punt return for a TD against Montana

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement

UW left tackle Trey Adams on his first career carry: 'Definitely my college highlight' 0:34

UW left tackle Trey Adams on his first career carry: "Definitely my college highlight"

  • Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

    Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html

World

Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 10:07 AM

A viral video posted from the Bahamas show a beach devoid of water as Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines.

“I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see,” wrote Twitter user @Kaydi_K.

While it looks like the prelude to a tsunami, the bizarre sight is actually a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, reports The Washington Post. Basically, the storm is so powerful that it’s changing the shape of the ocean, sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Twitter user @deejayeasya also posted a photo showing a Bahamas beach devoid of water.

The water should return as the hurricane moves on, the paper says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video