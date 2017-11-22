Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Pause 1:03 Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball? 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 1:04 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:19 Petersen looks back on thrilling finish against Utah 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:03 Sounders forward Clint Dempsey discusses 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful