In this May 25, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May during a NATO summit meeting in Brussels. Trump initially responded to May’s criticism of his retweeting of inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from a fringe British political group by directing his message to the wrong Theresa May on Twitter Nov. 29, 2017. Matt Dunham AP
World

Trump blasts Theresa May on Twitter. But he blasted the one with 6 followers

By Jennifer Hassan

The Washington Post

November 30, 2017 09:05 AM

LONDON

President Donald Trump got the wrong woman and Twitter users were there to screen-grab the evidence.

Trump’s tweet came at 1 a.m. GMT, when many Brits were fast asleep. It had been an unusual day in Britain, with President Trump retweeting several videos from far-right group, Britain First.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Theresa May’s sharp rebuke of his actions, Trump wanted May to know he was unhappy. In Trump fashion, he took to Twitter to air his grievances but targeted the wrong @TheresaMay.

Unfortunately for Trump, the target of his tweet was not the prime minister of the United Kingdom as he had intended, but in fact another woman named Theresa May Scrivener who has just six followers and a protected account. Trump’s schoolboy error was met with shock, amusement and left many Brits wondering: “Who the hell is Theresa May Scrivener?”

Many eagle-eyed Twitter users pounced on Trump’s mistake, taking screen-grabs of the presidential error and sharing them. The initial tweet reads: “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” Trump’s tweet was quickly deleted.

“The best part about this is that a random woman called Theresa May Scrivener, with 6 followers. just received a diplomatic correspondence by tweet from the US President,” tweeted Gerard Brady, who attached a screen-grab of Trump’s error.

Some 14 minutes later Trump tried again. This time he got the right Twitter handle and targeted the actual prime minister of the United Kingdom. Trump kept the wording of his second attempt the same.

While many were amused at Trump’s misfiring, some spared a thought for Theresa May Scrivener.

“Today, I feel sorry for Theresa Scrivener @theresamay, waking up to THIS from the President of the United States” read one tweet.

“Poor Theresa Scrivener must have wondered what she had done!” tweeted another.

Theresa Scrivener is one confused lady right now” wrote another user, summing up the incident.

