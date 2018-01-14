‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead Pause 1:59 Raigan Barrett, Rogers have hit a groove. Can they keep climbing in 4A SPSL? 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 1:24 Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:54 State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. AP

