He tried to leave the airport with $10K sewn into his pants. That wasn’t the problem.

When the 51-year-old traveler arrived at the airport from Israel earlier this month, he said he had about $14,000, half of which was for a family friend, officials said.
The man was off by about $4,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
It didn’t take long for CBP officers at Logan International Airport in Boston to realize $18,000 wasn’t accurate either. Further inspection found that he had $10,000 more hidden in his pants.
The money wasn’t stuffed in his pockets—it was sewn into the lining. So officers ended up seizing about $29,000.
The unconventional hiding spot isn’t what landed the man in hot water. International travelers can carry as much currency in and out of the U.S. as they want, according to federal officials. But federal law requires travelers to report all U.S. and foreign money totaling $10,000 or more on a U.S. Treasury Department financial form. None of the currency is taxed.
“This seizure exemplifies that violating currency reporting laws can have serious consequences,” said Boston Area Port Director Clint Lamm.
Authorities haven’t announced any charges against the man. There’s no word on the man’s motive for concealing the money.
The unidentified traveler is hardly the only one who’s had to forfeit money at the airport. On a typical day, Customs and Border Protection officers seize about $289,609 in undeclared or illicit currency along the nation’s borders, officials said.
