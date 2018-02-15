Woman received sex toys and other unwanted Amazon packages. She’s not the only one

The sex toy wasn’t the mascara she had ordered from Amazon.
The woman, identified as Nikki, told The Daily Beast she initially thought it was a mistake, but then other packages came — a cord to a Bluetooth device, with no gift receipt, and headphones.
“The weird part about it is if this were a prank or a hacker sending things to women on the internet, it’d be expensive,” she said. “I looked (the sex toy) up, and it’s $25.
A spokesperson for Amazon told The Daily Beast that the unsolicited packages recently sent to Nikki are “part of some bad behavior that we are investigating.”
The online retailer added that it’s looking into inquiries from other consumers who received unwanted packages, which violates Amazon’s policies.
The problem isn’t limited to the U.S. The student union at the University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, has reportedly received more than a dozen anonymous packages since last November. One of the packages contained a “fleshlight” — a sex toy in the shape of a flashlight, CBC reported.
The student union at Ryerson University in Toronto has received wireless headphones, vibrators, dildos and other random objects, since October, CBC said.
Mike and Kelly Gallivan, a retired couple in Acton, Massachusetts, also began receiving packages in October, the Boston Globe reported. And, like Nikki and the Canadian students, the items were mostly electronic devices, such as USB cables, wireless chargers and a Bluetooth speaker, the newspaper said.
The surprise gifts have elicited confusion, amusement and fear. Nikki had worried she was being cyberstalked and says she had to fight with Amazon representatives to take her concerns seriously, The Daily Beast reported. She later contacted police and still wasn’t able to find out who exactly had sent the packages, the publication said.
Amazon hasn’t commented on Nikki’s allegations, The Daily Beast said.
The Gallivans contacted Amazon but were told that the merchandise was purchased with a gift card, The Boston Globe said.
University of Regina students were also told that the items were purchased using untraceable gift cards, CBC said.
“Amazon said that they’re unable to figure out who it is and we should just kind of accept the packages,” said Shawn Wiskar, the student union’s vice-president of student affairs.
The company ruled out customer review abuse as a potential reason behind the packages in a statement to Business Insider.
“We have found very few reviews written on these shipments and we remove any reviews that we do find immediately,” the statement reads. “Only the sender can write a verified purchase review and still must meet the minimum requirements. The sender cannot write a review on behalf of the receiver,” Amazon said.
