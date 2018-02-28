A Canadian family says an iPhone 6 sparked a fire that destroyed their farmhouse in 2016.
A Canadian family says an iPhone 6 sparked a fire that destroyed their farmhouse in 2016. File photo by Richard Drew AP
A Canadian family says an iPhone 6 sparked a fire that destroyed their farmhouse in 2016. File photo by Richard Drew AP

World

An iPhone sparked a devastating fire, family says. They want Apple to pay

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

February 28, 2018 05:00 AM

Cathy Finley plugged her iPhone 6 into a charging cord in the living room and went to feed the goats, CTV News reported.

Not even a half-hour had passed when she returned and saw smoke coming from the British Columbia, Canada, farmhouse, she told the publication.

The blaze was put out within an hour, News 1130 reported, but it caused significant smoke and heat damage that led to the demolition of the structure.

Finley told CBC the October 2016 fire could have been worse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I remember thinking, I’m glad it didn’t happen last night when we were all in bed,” she said.

A fire investigator said it appears that “the phone or charger generated enough heat to ignite the leather chair and notebook and start the fire,” according to News 1130. Finley told the news station that while authorities can’t say the phone caused the fire, “they can identify the phone as the origin of the fire.”

Officials later clarified that the official cause hasn’t been determined, CBC said.

Finley and her family were able to get a $600,000 insurance payout, CBC reported, but the insurance didn’t cover all of the costs — particularly the lost revenue from their farming business.

They began building a new home last August, but Finley worries that they won’t have the money to finish it.

“We might lose this house that we are building with our own hands,” she said.

Finley reached out to Apple last February but tells News 1130 she’s been getting the runaround.

“They were saying things to us like: ‘We are going to make this right. I promise we will do everything can as soon as we can to help you guys’,” she said, “But by October they really shut down.”

Finley and her husband, Ian, tallied the family’s uninsured losses and came to an additional $600,000, CBC said.

Apple told CTV News it’s looking into the claim but has not yet analyzed the phone. The Finleys told the publication that the device is in the possession of their insurance company, which is working on the case with the company.

Meanwhile, the Finleys have gone public with their story, and say they may have to leave their community if they aren’t compensated, CTV News said.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

“We are not asking to get rich from this,” Ian Finley told CBC. “We just want to be able to stay.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video 0:53

Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video

Pause
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath 2:44

WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 0:47

Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C 1:01

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal' 0:46

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Massive bar brawl caught on surveillance video

View More Video