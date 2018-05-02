One of the world's top beaches is a 'blue carpet of slime' after creatures wash ashore

One of the world's most popular beaches has been covered with "a blue carpet of slime," after thousands of small creatures washed ashore in Barcelona, Spain, according to TheLocal.com.
The creatures have been identified as Velella velella, a bluish, carnivorous animal related to jellyfish.
Images on Twitter show the thousands of creatures turned the surf blue and tumbled ashore in waves, as tourists looked on in horror. The images have been likened to everything from a plague to an invasion.
Similar swarms have been reported washing ashore in Canada and the west coast of the U.S. in years past.
Researcher Josep Maria Gili, of the National Council of Scientific Investigations of the Sea of Barcelona, told The Confidential in an April 30 article that there are two possible reasons for the mass strandings, which he says have recently occurred at other spots along the Mediterranean.
One is that there is a population boom among jellyfish and similar creatures about every six years, he was quoted saying.
The other reason is a little more ominous. "The fact that we now have so many is a consequence of the over exploitation of the oceans, we have removed a large part of their predators from the sea and their populations are growing," Gili told The Confidential.
The Velella velella is not considered harmful to humans, despite their creepy appearance.
"They don't sting people who touch them" on the beach, reports OregonLive.com, "but experts at Oregon State University advise against walking barefoot through a pile of them because they contain a mild neurotoxin. Experts also advise against touching your eyes if you've come into contact with one of the creatures.
In the summer months, the Velella velella generally move closer to shore as water temperatures rise, reported Newsweek. Sudden strong winds and currents also push the colonies closer to land, "spoiling beaches" as they did in Barcelona, reports WaterWereld.nu.
The creatures are also called "By-the-Wind Sailor," which is a rough translation of their Latin name. They're common on the high seas, and are typically found in warmer regions, says AnimalDiversity.org. However, they are not often seen washed up in Mediterranean waters, said TheLocal.
Velella velella strandings can be beautiful, but they give off a dead fish smell as they rot, reports OregonLive.com.
