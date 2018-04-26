Idaho's 6 fatal police shootings this year are on par with 2017 - and it's only April

SHARE COPY LINK Police are still in the early stages of investigation, but Eugene Smith, Boise Police deputy chief of operations, speaks to media about what officers know now about the shooting on South Wild Phlox Way near Cole Road. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Police are still in the early stages of investigation, but Eugene Smith, Boise Police deputy chief of operations, speaks to media about what officers know now about the shooting on South Wild Phlox Way near Cole Road. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com