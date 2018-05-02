Party trash forces Army to close popular swimming hole

The natural resource manager of a popular Snake River swimming hole says he's never seen anything like the mess recently left by partygoers.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Granite Point has been closed without a reopening date in sight as broken glass and other hazards still line the area where officials say they've already cleared 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of garbage.
The Army Corps, which owns the rock formation over the swimming hole, went to the area on Friday after receiving a call from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say it was reported that 300 to 500 people were gathered.
The spot is popular with Washington State University and University of Idaho students.
The Army Corps says it will develop a plan to manage the area when it reopens.
Comments