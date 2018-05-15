Some crowded races still too close to call in Idaho

Full of hotly contested races, Idaho's primary election results came in late on Tuesday and with a few surprises.
The state got its first female Democratic gubernatorial nominee with former state Rep. Paulette Jordan easily defeating longtime Boise school board member A.J. Balukoff. She is joined on the Democratic ticket by lieutenant governor nominee Kristin Collum, an Army veteran who left the military after 12 years to work in the tech sector.
In the crowded 1st Congressional District race, Republican Russ Fulcher won the nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Congressman Raul Labrador, who was running for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination in a race that was still too close to call just before midnight.
Fulcher, 56, beat six other Republicans in Tuesday's primary.
Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra won her party's primary in her pursuit to secure a second four-year term as Superintendent of Public Instruction. She'll face Democrat Boise teacher Cindy Wilson in the November general election.
The top three candidates in the GOP governor's race had fairly close numbers in early returns, with Lt. Gov. Brad Little mostly holding the lead as U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist repeatedly shuffled between second and third place.
Three-term Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced he would step down after serving nearly four decades in public office.
Meanwhile, five Republicans are vying to become the state's next lieutenant governor: Idaho Falls businesswoman Janice McGeachin, former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates, state Rep. Kelley Packer, and state Sens. Bob Nonini and Marv Hagedorn. That race was also too close to call at the end of the day Tuesday.
