Ever seen a bear released into the wild? This relocation is loud with guns and dogs
The Washington Departartment of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.
The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.
Several people, many of whom wore green masks, gathered at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The peaceful assembly wrapped up just after 7 p.m. with a band playing a song with anti-government and anti-police messages.
Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.
Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washi
Watch crews working for Seattle Tunnel Partners install the last of the 1,152 road panels that together form the lower (northbound) roadway in the SR 99 tunnel. A double-deck highway now runs nearly two miles end to end inside the tunnel.
Seattle Police officers stood just outside Costco's back door waiting for a group of thieves to emerge on March 14, 2018. According to a statement from Seattle Police, “Loss Prevention officers inside the store recognized one of the suspects insid