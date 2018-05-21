Ever seen a bear released into the wild? This relocation is loud with guns and dogs

The Washington Departartment of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.
Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife
Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

Washington state

Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.

Is it prime time for tulips?

Travel

Is it prime time for tulips?

Vermont has its autumn leaf peepers but Washington counters with spring tulip tourists. Based on this aerial photography, the next two weeks should be heaven for shutterbugs in the Skagit Valley.