Idaho congressional candidate who broke ribs in crash may leave hospital soon

Russ Fulcher, the 2018 GOP nominee for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, gives an acceptance speech on primary night, May 15. "Every time I say a word, every time I cast a vote, I want you to know I take that very, very seriously." Kelsey Grey

