Russ Fulcher, the 2018 GOP nominee for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, gives an acceptance speech on primary night, May 15. "Every time I say a word, every time I cast a vote, I want you to know I take that very, very seriously." Kelsey Grey
Idaho congressional candidate who broke ribs in crash may leave hospital soon

By Cynthia Sewell

May 25, 2018 02:29 PM

After one week in the hospital following a motorcycle crash, Russ Fulcher, the Idaho Republican Party's current nominee for the 1st Congressional District, should be headed home Friday or Saturday.

Russ Fulcher, the 2018 Republican nominee for Idaho's 1st Congressional District, is on the mend following a May 18 motorcycle crash. This photo was taken at Saint Alphonsus on Friday, May 25.
Fulcher suffered broken ribs and a few minor scrapes in the May 18 crash in rural Ada County.

While in the hospital, he had surgery to brace his ribs to help expedite the healing process, his daughter, Meghan Fulcher, told the Statesman on Friday.

Fulcher was driving his brother's motorcycle, headed to visit his in-laws in Melba. On the way, he "encountered some loose gravel on a sharp curve along Dickman Road, where he slipped and laid the bike down," according to a May 21 news release.

