Idaho congressional candidate who broke ribs in crash may leave hospital soon

After one week in the hospital following a motorcycle crash, Russ Fulcher, the Idaho Republican Party's current nominee for the 1st Congressional District, should be headed home Friday or Saturday.
Fulcher suffered broken ribs and a few minor scrapes in the May 18 crash in rural Ada County.
While in the hospital, he had surgery to brace his ribs to help expedite the healing process, his daughter, Meghan Fulcher, told the Statesman on Friday.
Fulcher was driving his brother's motorcycle, headed to visit his in-laws in Melba. On the way, he "encountered some loose gravel on a sharp curve along Dickman Road, where he slipped and laid the bike down," according to a May 21 news release.
