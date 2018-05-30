He's risked his life more than 4,600 times. He's not done risking it yet.

Miles Daisher has risked his life more than 4,600 times jumping off buildings and bridges. He has no intention of backing off the ledge anytime soon.
Among the 49-year-old's lengthy BASE jumping resume:
▪ He is on his way to making 5,000 lifetime jumps. He hopes to complete it this fall (pun intended, he says).
▪ He is a member of the Red Bull Air Force, a special stunt team of canopy pilots.
▪ He was a Hollywood stunt performer for the "Barrel of Monkeys" stunt in Iron Man 3.
▪ He set the world record for most unassisted BASE jumps in 24 hours with 63.
WORLD RECORD FOR MOST UNASSISTED BASE JUMPS WAS SET IN IDAHO
A BASE jump is parachuting or wingsuit flying from a fixed object. The acronym stands for the four types of objects one can jump from: building, antenna, span, earth (cliff).
An unassisted BASE jump means a jumper cannot use an outside source (like a crane or elevator) to return to the jump point.
In 2005, Daisher set a world record for most unassisted BASE jumps with 57 in 24 hours. Dan Weiland broke that record in 2016, jumping 61 times in a day.
In June 2017, Daisher jumped 63 times from the Perrine Bridge (486 feet above the Snake River) in Twin Falls, where he lives with his wife and three children. His record-setting jumps included climbing 30,000 vertical feet out of the canyon. Daisher said he actually jumped 64 times that day. The last jump didn’t count because it was assisted — he landed in the river to cool off from his record jump day and was carried out by boat.
BASE JUMPING IN HIS VEINS
Daisher can remember the exact dates of his first jumps — Sept. 6-8, 1995.
“I did an AFF, or accelerated free fall,” Daisher said. “It was a huge awakening for me, learning to swim in air. It's funny, when your life is at stake and you are throwing it all out there, you'd be surprised how well you can concentrate and stay focused.”
Flying is in Miles Daisher's blood. He was born at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. His father, Col. Phil Daisher, was an Air Force pilot. As a child, Daisher was into activities that lent themselves to BASE jumping — trampoline, gymnastics, diving and jumping from cliffs into water.
It was a natural step for Daisher to begin skydiving when he was in college at Chico State in California. From there, Daisher slowly transitioned from skydiving to BASE jumping. Daisher says his first jumps made him realize he “would be doing this forever.”
“The first jump opened my eyes to a whole new world of aerial tricks for the human body,” said Daisher.
JUMPING AROUND THE WORLD
Daisher has performed jumps around the globe: the Treasury at Petra, Jordan, the Great Troll Wall in Norway and even onto an oil tanker near Ciudad Del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico.
Despite all of his worldly jumps, Daisher has made his jumping home in Twin Falls.
“It's an easy pathway into the sky. The bridge provides the altitude to safely practice the sport,” said Daisher. “The landing area is a nice open field and the Snake River provides an option for a splashdown on a hot day or in the event of a partial malfunction.”
WORTH THE RISK?
Of Daisher’s thousands of jumps, his worst injury occurred in 2003. While approaching a landing zone over Lake Wales, Florida, Daisher slammed into his jumping partner, Jimmy Halliday in mid-air. Daisher landed with a broken shoulder.
“(It) slowed me down a bit, but I healed and got back on the horse,” Daisher said.
A study of 20,850 BASE jumps from 1995 to 2005 at Kjerag Mountains in Norway showed that one in every 2,317 jumps were fatal; one in every 254 had non-fatal incidents. Most of the nonfatal crashes were ankle sprains and fractures, minor concussions, or bruised knees. The research concluded that BASE jumping appeared to hold a five- to eight-fold increase risk of injury or death compared with skydiving.
“I'd like to jump forever. I know there may come a time when my reflexes slow down and the opening shock will hurt my body,” said Daisher. “I do hope to survive this sport and eventually retire from BASE jumping around my 80th birthday or so.”
