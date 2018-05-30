BASE jumper sets new world record in Idaho

Miles Daisher, international BASE jumper, set the world record for most unassisted BASE jumps in 24 hours in June 2017 at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Miles Daisher via Instagram Aggregated by Kelsey Grey
Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

Washington state

Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.