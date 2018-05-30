'I don't care if I hurt you,' Emmett school bus driver says as she tries to remove student

Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Emmett Independent School District Aggregated by Katy Moeller
