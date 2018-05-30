'I don't care if I hurt you,' Emmett school bus driver says as she tries to remove student
Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Emmett Independent School DistrictAggregated by Katy Moeller
Two 3-month-old wolverine kits and their mother play in the snow outside their den May 3 in the William O. Douglas Wilderness east of Mount Rainier. The remote cameras are jointly operated by Cascade Carnivore Project and the U.S. Forest Service.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.
The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.
Several people, many of whom wore green masks, gathered at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The peaceful assembly wrapped up just after 7 p.m. with a band playing a song with anti-government and anti-police messages.
Recently released footage of a near head-on collision on Highway 2 near Leavenworth on March 23 shows how dangerous distracted driving can be. It is the leading cause of fatalities among teen drivers across the nation.