They were rescued on the 4th of July and rehabilitated, now they are back in the wilderness

America and Liberty, two orphaned bear cubs that were rescued and rehabilitated by the Idaho Black Bear Rehab, were released into the wilderness of Washington on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Idaho Black Bear Rehab Aggregated by Nicole Blanchard
