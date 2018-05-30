Teenage boy at Canyon Ridge High School graduation pretends to shoot people in crowd
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Joesph SimonAggregated by Kelsey Grey and Nicole Blanchard
The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Two 3-month-old wolverine kits and their mother play in the snow outside their den May 3 in the William O. Douglas Wilderness east of Mount Rainier. The remote cameras are jointly operated by Cascade Carnivore Project and the U.S. Forest Service.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.