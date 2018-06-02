How much do you know about black bears?

Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.
The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.