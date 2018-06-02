Hang glider pilot dies after crashing during Mountain Home air show

A man piloting a hang glider died after crashing Saturday during the Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, died after being taken to a local hospital, Airman 1st Class Hailey Bivens wrote in a release.
Boise photographer Bernie Deyo tweeted that the pilot hit the ground hard on the west side of the air base. Military personnel responded to provide medical assistance.
"I’m not sure exactly what happened but [the] glider plummeted about 1,000-feet straight down after a show plane clipped its tow cable & impacted the ground hard & violently," Deyo tweeted.
Another witness, who declined to identify himself, told The Idaho Statesman the tow line was not clipped but intentionally released as part of the act, which took place about 1:30 p.m..
"He did a whole bunch of acrobatics that were intentional and then as he was coming in to land, it looked like he caught a crosswind and it flipped him upside-down and shot the nose into the ground," he said.
He estimated the pilot was 40 to 50 feet off the ground when he encountered trouble.
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said it was not involved and that the incident was being handled by the Air Force.
At a Gunfighter Skies show in September 2003, an F-16C jet that was part of the elite Thunderbirds aerial performers, crashed and exploded. The crash, in which the pilot ejected safely and no spectators were injured, sent a fireball and smoke into the sky in front of tens of thousands of spectators.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are released.
