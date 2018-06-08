Idaho will get two more federal prosecutors. Here's why

Idaho will soon get two more federal prosecutors — one for violent crimes, the other to focus on civil cases involving opioids.
Idaho's U.S. attorney, Bart Davis, who took office last September, said with these new positions, he will seek to bolster federal prosecutions of those who illegally possess or attempt to possess firearms, criminal gang members and violent drug traffickers. His office will analyze data to help find evidence of over-prescribing and opioid-related health-care fraud.
During his campaign and since taking office, President Donald Trump has vowed to cut violent crime and drug trafficking. He also has vowed to tackle the growing opioids crisis. Since 2000, more than 300,000 drug-overdose deaths involving opioids have been reported.
Davis said the new positions will support these efforts. He plans to have the prosecutors on board by fall. Both will be based in Boise.
The Department of Justice is allocating new assistant U. S. attorneys across the country.
"Under President Trump's strong leadership, the Department of Justice is going on offense against violent crime, illegal immigration, and the opioid crisis—and today we are sending in reinforcements," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a news release.
