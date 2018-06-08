A search party looks for Reece Rollins along the Selway River

Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.
New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
A U.S. Navy team rescued a group of Boy Scouts from the summit of Mount Baker Monday morning, June 4 after the foursome got lost in poor visibility and dug a snow cave for shelter overnight, when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.