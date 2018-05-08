Sheriff sends baby goat to court. She was charged with being too cute

The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.
Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washi
In the U.S. boys are more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls, but not because they suffer more. There’s growing evidence of a social camouflaging effect among girls with autism that might be preventing them from getting diagnosed.
Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.
Logic Amen discusses how years of working with at-risk youth has sharpened his conflict-mediation techniques and methods of influence during a conference of teachers at Seattle's Space Needle in February of 2009.