Man shot in West Seattle dies, may have been targeted

Authorities say a man shot several times at a children's track meet in West Seattle has died and that he may have been targeted in the incident.
The Seattle Police Department says the man, who was in his 40s, died Tuesday night at a hospital after he was shot in a parking lot Tuesday evening.
Police say detectives are still working to identify additional witnesses and the suspect.
No arrests have been made.
The man's name has not been released. In a Facebook post , a coach for the Rainier Beach Track Club said the victim was a father to one of the young athletes.
The Seattle Times reports people inside the stadium recalled a chaotic scene of children and parents panicking, yelling and taking shelter after hearing four or five gunshots.
