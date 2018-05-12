Vancouver family struggles after husband and father deported

Wilitha Jarju holds a photo of her husband at their home in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. After living in the U.S. for 17 years, Wilitha Jarju's husband Gibril Jarju was taken from their home by ICE on Feb. 23 and transported back to Gambia. Now, Wilitha Jarju said, the family is trying to carry on while working to bring him back. The Columbian via AP Alisha Jucevic