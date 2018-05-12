Home teetering on embankment falls partially into river

One of several homes north of Seattle that has been teetering on the edge of an eroding embankment since the Skagit River reached high flows in November has partially fallen into the water.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the home in Lyman owned by the Taxdahl family partially slid this week.
In February, the living room floor gave way and a fireplace fell into the water. After that, the edges of the roof, foundation and frames of the doors and windows began to buckle.
Skagit County Department of Emergency Management Director Doug ten Hoopen said the collapse of the home won't disqualify the Taxdahls from receiving government funds made available for the three families affected by the erosion.
The families applied to receive government funding through a federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The Taxdahls were unavailable Friday to comment.
