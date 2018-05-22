Where the land meets the sea, they want to protect ‘the Goldilocks zone’

The Elwha River flows into the Strait of Juan de Fuca near Port Angeles after a dam was removed in 2012. Sediment now reaches the beach, where it is rebuilding a natural shoreline. Several environmental groups filed suit Monday in federal court seeking to expand permit review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to thousands of miles of shoreline when a new bulkhead or seawall is considered. The suit is intended to prevent more damage to the shoreline, even as work is underway to repair past destruction. Elaine Thompson AP file