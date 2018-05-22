Watch these wolverine kits, mother playing in snow east of Mount Rainier

Two 3-month-old wolverine kits and their mother play in the snow outside their den May 3 in the William O. Douglas Wilderness east of Mount Rainier. The remote cameras are jointly operated by Cascade Carnivore Project and the U.S. Forest Service.
Cascade Carnivore Project Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
