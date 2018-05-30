Canada just bought an oil pipeline that many fear threatens resident orcas

The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
Jim Donaldson
