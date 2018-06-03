Woodland man's challenging life helped him "become strong"

In this recent photo, George Tsugawa, owner of Tsugawa Nusery, poses outside the business in Woodland, Wash. During his 96 years on Earth, Tsugawa was jailed in a Japanese internment camp, forced to cope with rampant racism and worked his way out of poverty, to name just a few of his hardships. Today, he owns a thriving nursery in Woodland and is frequently seen supervising his business, cracking jokes with customers and employees. According to Tsugawa, the obstacles in his life helped him become resilient. The Daily News via AP Jackson Hogan