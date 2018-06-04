Four missing after night in Mount Baker wilderness

Four Scouts are missing in an attempted summit of Mount Baker, search and rescue officials reported early Monday.
Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said the four people are two 13-year-old boys and two adults, all part of a Scout troop from Seattle.
Elfo said the four people were reported missing Sunday and a search started that afternoon.
They were in the area of Glacier Creek Road, he said.
"Two of the adults and two of the boys, 13-year-old Boy Scouts, didn't emerge and we believe they are still in the area," Elfo said.
Deptuy Mark Jilk, who helps manage search and rescue operations, said the four were attempting to summit the 10,781-foot volcano on its north face.
"They were on the Coleman-Deming Route," Jilk said by text message from the scene.
This story will be updated.
