Richland florist speaks out after Colorado baker case

The owner of Arlene's Flowers in Richland fired back against the state attorney general after he said her discrimination case wasn't greatly affected by a similar U.S. Supreme Court case.
Florist Barronelle Stutzman said in her own statement released Tuesday through her legal team, Alliance Defending Freedom, that her case "has been about making an example of me."
Stutzman refused to create flower arrangements for the wedding of same-sex couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed because of her religious beliefs. The couple sued, claiming they were discriminated against under Washington law.
The case eventually was picked up by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and went to the state Supreme Court, where Stutzman lost. Her appeal is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
"I serve everyone," Stutzman said in her statement. "What I can’t do is create custom floral arrangements that celebrate events or express messages at odds with my faith. For that, the attorney general has relentlessly prosecuted me, even suing me in my personal capacity."
Stutzman's statement didn't talk about Monday's decision at the nation's high court, which ruled for a Colorado baker who said the state was unfairly prosecuting him for his religious beliefs.
That decision left on the table larger questions of discrimination and religious freedom, instead focusing on a government agency that the court thought leveled undue hostility toward the baker's beliefs.
Ferguson said in his statement that Stutzman's case was little affected by the high court ruling, saying that it might add procedural steps, but "it will not alter its ultimate resolution."
