School district sees benefits in evening preschool program

In this May 9, 2018 photo, teacher Jennifer Gay shows magnetic building shapes to pre-school students Liam Evans, 5, left, and Aaron Elliott, 5, enrolled in the evening pre-school at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Vancouver, Wash. In Vancouver Public Schools, a waiting list for a free preschool program grew so long that the district started offering new evening classes and has since expanded them to nine campuses. The program gives children a head start before they formally start kindergarten. The Seattle Times via AP Mike Siegel