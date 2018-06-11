Saving salmon: Why these remarkable fish matter to the Northwest

Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.
New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.