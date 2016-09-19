Politics & Government

September 19, 2016 1:16 PM

Twitter makes fun of Congressman who connected Colin Kaepernick to Manhattan bombing

By Kate Irby

Colin Kaepernick has received widespread condemnation for his decision not to stand during the National Anthem, but the latest critique has some people scratching their heads.

Suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was arrested Monday morning following a bombing in Manhattan Saturday night that injured nearly 30 people. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, D-NY, tweeted after Rahami’s arrest, linking it to 49ers quarterback Kaepernick.

Since Kaepernick’s protest concerns police violence against black people, Zeldin presumably meant Kaepernick should be thankful for police efforts that lead to Rahami’s capture rather than protest certain police actions. But Twitter users quickly pointed out the tweet really didn’t make sense, or was at least a reach, prompting the hashtag #YouAreWelcomeColinKaepernick

