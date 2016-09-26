Clinton or Trump? Tacoma costume shop has you covered

Hillary or Donald?
The question at a Tacoma costume shop isn’t who you are voting for, but who you want to be.
Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on Sixth Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the major party presidential candidates — Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
Sales so far have been tepid, but customers’ reactions have been colorful.
“It takes a certain type of personality to want to buy a mask in the first place,” Johnson said.
It’s a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide.
“Things really don’t get started until after the debates,” she said.
With the first presidential debate set for Monday night, there could be a few imposters around town.
mchow@mcclatchy.com
Staff writer Kenny Via contributed to this report
Comments