Katy Perry gets naked to get out the vote

Katy Perry is not ashamed to “use her body as click bait” to get young people to vote in November.
So she stripped naked to star in a new Funny or Die and Rock the Vote video that debuted on Tuesday.
Her fans knew something was coming because Perry, a Hillary Clinton supporter, teased the video Monday on Twitter.
TOMORROW, I USE MY BODY AS CLICK BAIT TO HELP CHANGE THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/1a2GMm6PMi— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 26, 2016
The video shows Perry waking up on Election Day, her hair all tangled and messy with popcorn stuck in it as she rolls out of bed.
But she’s got some great news for voters, particularly younger voters.
“This year, you can look like s--- when you vote,” she says. “Yep, I’ve briefly scanned the constitution and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in. In the name of democracy, any just-out-of-bed look is a-okay.”
She drags her hot-mess self to the polling station, where she explains that you can vote in a onesie, in that “free XL T-shirt you got from your bank,” even covered in slime.
(Which raises the question: Who rolls out of bed covered in slime?)
Perry really appreciates the “hunk” who shows up to vote wearing the tight kiddie briefs he sleeps in.
She really appreciates the hunk in the tight kiddie briefs.
But who needs clothes to cast a vote? Perry sleeps naked, so she whips off her pajamas, declaring, “yup, let those babies loose.”
Two police officers quickly appear.
“I read the constitution, I know that I have the right to vote naked,” Perry complains.
“Did you read it or did you just briefly scan it?” one of the officers asks her.
Busted.
As she’s taken away in the back of a police car, Perry leans out the window and warns: “Scratch that. Gotta wear clothes.”
Wow. Who knew?
