Gary Johnson running strong in bid for crucial New Mexico electoral votes

1:13 Trump supporters gathered in Lakewood to watch the first debate Pause

1:33 Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting

0:31 Protesters march at Trump Everett rally

1:35 Secretary of HUD Julian Castro talks in Fife about youth homelessness

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for State Representative

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:33 WATCH: Why a young Republican from Washington is voting for Trump