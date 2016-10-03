Clinton, Trump split in 2 national polls; she’s ahead in most swing states

New polls Monday put Hillary Clinton ahead in five out of six swing states and leading Donald Trump nationally by 5 percentage points in one poll, and down by 5 in another.
One week after their first debate, a new CNN/ORC showed Clinton, the Democratic nominee, leading Trump, her Republican opponent, among likely voters, 47-42 percent. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson drew 7 percent and Green party hopeful Jill Stein received 2 percent.
The USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times “Daybreak” poll was just the opposite: 47 percent to 42 percent, with Trump ahead. Meanwhile, a Rasmussen poll had her ahead, 43 percent to 40 percent.
In swing states, Clinton led Trump in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Colorado. He topped her in Ohio.
The CNN/ORC poll showed Clinton with the highest favorable rating – 43 percent – though it was little to crow about. Her unfavorable rating remained high – 54 percent – while Trump’s stood at 59 percent.
Clinton also out-polled Trump in the CNN survey when likely voters were asked which candidate had the better temperament to be president, 58 percent to 33 percent. They were considerably closer on which one was the more decisive leader, with Clinton at 46 percent, Trump at 43 percent. He led her on honesty and trustworthiness, 45 percent to 41 percent.
The Los Angeles Times daily tracking poll showed Trump ahead in all age groups, as well as higher earners. Clinton led among women, African-Americans and Latinos; Trump among men and white voters.
Asked whom they expected to win, despite their own preferences, most favored Clinton, by more than 7 points.
According to the Rasmussen poll, “Eighty-two percent (82%) of voters now say they are certain how they will vote, and Clinton leads 49% to 46% among these voters. Among those who still say they could change their minds, it’s Trump 34%, Clinton 30%, Johnson 27% and Stein nine percent.”
David Goldstein: 202-383-6105, @GoldsteinDavidJ
