Trump: I was being an entertainer when I insulted women

Donald Trump says his critical remarks about women’s appearances – which have found their way into a Hillary Clinton campaign ad – came when he was being an entertainer and that “nobody” has more respect for women than he does.
Asked by a Las Vegas TV anchor about whether as the father of two daughters he could understand the concern that his words could be hurtful to young girls struggling with body image, Trump blamed his TV career.
“A lot of this is done in the entertainment business. I’m being interviewed for ‘The Apprentice,’ long before I ever thought in terms of running for office,” he told Vegas’s KSNV-News3 in the interview on Wednesday. “A lot of that was was done for the purpose of entertainment. There's nobody, nobody that has more respect for women than I do.”
Asked if he was trying “tone down” his remarks, Trump said he doesn’t need to.
“It's not a question of trying. It's very easy,” Trump said. “You’re in the entertainment business. You’re doing ‘The Apprentice.’ You have one of the top-rated shows. You say things differently for a reason. Now it’s a much different world.”
