Final debate inspires ‘Bad Hombres, Nasty Women’ music video with Weird Al Yankovic

At the last presidential debate on Wednesday, Donald Trump dropped two phrases that will forever live in campaign infamy: “Bad hombres” and “nasty woman.”
You knew that someone was going to set those to music, right?
The Gregory Brothers pounced early.
Famous for their viral music videos, the Gregory Brothers produce the “Songify the News” web series. For their send-up of the third and final presidential debate, they tapped Weird Al Yankovic to be the “moderator.”
“We can’t say we were shocked that songifying the final debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump revealed a terrifying space opera about bad hombres and nasty women,” the Gregory Brothers wrote in The New York Times.
“So terrifying, in fact, that it ripped open a wormhole to another dimension, and pulled an unsuspecting Weird Al Yankovic in from his home in a parallel universe to moderate the whole thing.”
Give a listen here.
