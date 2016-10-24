Jill Stein to skip Olympia event as pneumonia forces her from campaign trail

Jill Stein, the Green Party’s presidential nominee, has pneumonia and is no longer planning to attend her event in Olympia on Monday, her campaign said.
Stein was scheduled to speak at The Evergreen State College, but 2004 Green Party presidential candidate David Cobb will fill in for her at the 3:30 p.m. rally.
“Jill will be back on the trail as soon as her health permits, but in the meantime we’re thrilled to have someone with David Cobb’s experience and ability filling in for her,” Stein’s campaign office wrote in an email to The Olympian and The News Tribune.
A Facebook page for the event says “the event will go on as a Green Party campaign rally” for Stein, who might appear on a livestream if she’s able.
The rally is being held at Lecture Hall 1 on the Evergreen campus. There is no cost to attend.
Cobb is Stein’s campaign manager. He picked up 0.1 percent of Washington votes in the 2004 presidential election. Democrat John Kerry won the state with about 53 percent of the vote, but lost the election to Republican George Bush.
The Seattle Times reports Stein also is no longer attending another rally later in the day at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
