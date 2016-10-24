Trump or Clinton? Kids can vote in state’s Mock Election

Washington state’s annual Mock Election is back, and kids can cast symbolic votes on real candidates and measures from 9 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.
The event is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade in public, private and tribal schools, as well as homeschooled students.
“This is a child’s chance to speak to Washington voters to let us know what they think,” said Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall. “What kids value matters.”
Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose office sponsors the event, said it’s designed to encourage students to vote and be active in civic life. This is the 12th year the state has conducted the Mock Election.
“I love the Mock Election because it introduces students to voting and shows them why it’s important,” Wyman said.
All students cast ballots for the president, U.S. Senate and governor, as well as on the minimum wage initiative. Older students will get to weigh in on two other ballot initiatives.
Teachers can request a free Teaching Elections in Washington State curriculum book and “I Voted” stickers for the program.
For more information, go to vote.wa.gov/ MockElection or call Jackie Wheeler at 360-902-4143.
Comments