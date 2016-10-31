Last chance. Register to vote today if you want your voice heard in Nov. 8 election

You still have time to go register to vote, but not much.
Monday, Oct. 31, is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election.
Voters can go to their county auditor’s office to register to vote before the close of the business day.
In Thurston County, last-minute voter registrations can be processed at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW.
Pierce County voters can register at the Auditor’s Office’s elections center, which is located at 2501 S. 35th St. Suite C in Tacoma.
Both offices will be open until 4:30 p.m.
Ballots must be returned to an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted, or be postmarked by that date.
State and Pierce County elections officials have recommended using one of the drop boxes if voters are returning their ballots after Nov. 4.
Voters can also enter a post office and ask for a postal worker to postmark their ballot by hand anytime up until Election Day.
In Thurston County, post offices will be open until 8 p.m. Nov. 8 for that purpose, the county auditor’s office said.
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
