Is the end of the world a better choice than Trump or Clinton?

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice Pause

0:31 How to check your ballot status

0:55 New county fireworks law explained

2:02 Restricting sale and discharge of fireworks

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:07 Waddell Creek homeowner contends with ongoing shooting noise

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

1:13 Trump supporters gathered in Lakewood to watch the first debate

3:20 Democrats have fun with Hillary & Donald at The Grand Cinema

1:33 Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?