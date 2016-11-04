Oops: Washington Senate campaign endorsed by President Obama misspells his name in mailers

As a Democrat running in a local legislative race, receiving the endorsement of President Barack Obama is something you’d naturally brag about.
You’d hope to do so, though, while correctly spelling his name.
A mailer sent this week by the campaign of Lisa Wellman, a Democratic state Senate candidate from Mercer Island, misspells Obama’s first name as “Barak,” while touting Wellman as a candidate “endorsed by leaders you trust.”
The mailer went out to 10,000 to 15,000 people in the 41st Legislative District, which includes Mercer Island, Newcastle, Issaquah, Sammamish and parts of Bellevue and Renton.
Wellman, a managing director at a software company, is challenging state Sen. Steve Litzow, R-Mercer Island. Wellman was one of three Washington state legislative candidates the president endorsed this year.
John Wyble, a principal for the consulting firm that produced the mailer for Wellman, said the error was caught at some point, but an outdated proof still was sent to the printer by mistake.
“We go through multiple copy changes, and someone at some point had spelled it wrong,” he said.
“All you can do is apologize to the candidate and move on,” Wyble said.
He added: “This happens in tons of campaigns. It’s not always the president.”
Wyble said Litzow’s campaign recently had a spelling error in an ad, too. According to a screenshot of a TV ad forwarded by Wyman, Litzow’s campaign bragged about how he “kept tolls of I-90,” when Litzow actually worked to keep tolls “off” the freeway.
Litzow told a reporter that error “was fixed quickly.”
The race between Wellman and Litzow is one of this year’s most hotly contested legislative races, and is seen as pivotal to determining which party controls the state Senate.
