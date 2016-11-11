Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

An upbeat and party-like mood fills the room at the Pierce County Republican party Tuesday at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood as early national election results point to a likely Donald Trump presidential victory.
A small army of 450 extra hires and 13 full-time staff, processing early mail-in ballots at the elections division of the Pierce County Auditor's Office are mobilized for Election Day's biggest wave of ballots to hit Monday and Tuesday.
The U.S. Postal Service isn’t delivering mail as quickly as it used to, and elections officials say that has the potential to disrupt voting-by-mail in the first presidential election since the service changes took effect last year. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.
Pointing to the sound of gunfire in the distance on Sept. 7, Waddell Creek homeowner Marshall Oatman has been one of the residents near the edge of Capitol Forest who has contacted DNR most frequently regarding the ongoing noise. He maintains that he's not against target shooting, but would like to see a specified location established much further away from area homes instead of the current nearby shooting pit.
An avid mountain biker and Olympia native, Jim Graham stopped by several spots on trails in the Capitol State Forest on Sept. 11 to talk about personal experiences with illegal shooting and also visited the county gravel pit near Waddell Creek Road, which serves as a target shooting area.